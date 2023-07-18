Indianapolis Colts begin training camp with another new quarterback in mix

The Indianapolis Colts will start this season with another new quarterback behind center. The big question is who will it be? After parting ways with veterans Matt Ryan and Nick Foles after one season, the Colts signed former NFL starter Gardner Minshew and drafted Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. How soon Richardson starts will depend on how quickly he picks up new coach Shane Steichen’s offense. But there are plenty of other questions, too. Will Indy’s offensive line rebound from an abysmal season? Can Jonathan Taylor stay healthy and return to form? And can the Colts generate a stronger pass rush in 2023?

