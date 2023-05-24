Indianapolis 500, Coca-Cola 600, Formula One Grand Prix highlight jam-packed Memorial Day weekend

By The Associated Press
The field for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race gather for a photo at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. The drivers are, front row from left, Katherine Legge, of England, Scott McLaughlin, of New Zealand, Josef Newgarden, Felix Rosenqvist, of Sweden, Pato O'Ward, of Mexico, Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, Will Power, of Australia, Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, Takuma Sato, of Japan, Alex Palou, of Spain, Colton Herta, Colton Herta, Devlin DeFrancesco, of Canada, Santino Ferrucci, Benjamin Pedersen, of Denmark, and RC Enerson. Second row from left, Callum Ilott, of England, Agustin Canapino, of Argentina, Jack Harvey, of England, Christian Lundgaard, of Denmark, Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter, Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, Simon Pagenaud, of France, Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, Romain Grosjean, of Switzerland, Marco Andretti, Kyle Kirkwood, David Malukas, Sting Ray Robb and Stefan Wilson, of England. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

Auto racing’s biggest weekend looms with the 107th Indianapolis 500, Coca-Cola 600 in NASCAR and Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix. Alex Palou seeks consecutive wins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after claiming the pole for Sunday’s 107th running of the 500. He won the Indy Grand Prix there earlier this month. Later that day, NASCAR’s longest race commences with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The day begins with F-1’s Monaco Grand Prix through the streets of Monte Carlo, which arguably offers the best scenery along with the world’s best race car drivers.

