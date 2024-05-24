Indianapolis 500: A double bid, a whiff of scandal and the fear of rain as race day arrives

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden is the defending winner of the Indianapolis 500 and he is a favorite for Sunday’s race. Race day has arrived and there are concerns rain could delay or even postpone the race. That would disrupt Kyle Larson’s day. He is trying to become just the fifth driver to compete in both the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s longest race, the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the same day. Newgarden and two Penske teammates will be on the front row when the race begins.

