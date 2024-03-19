Indiana women begin March Madness on redemption tour after losing in 2nd round as top seed last year

Indiana guard Sydney Parrish used the pain and anguish of last season’s early NCAA Tournament as her fuel. She wanted to right that wrong, and she was willing to do whatever it took. Now, Parrish and her teammates are about to begin their redemption tour Saturday against 13th-seeded Fairfield on its home court. It certainly feels a lot like last season. All-American center Mackenzie Holmes is battling a left knee injury again. And again, the Hoosiers have had almost two full weeks to prepare after failing to reach the Big Ten Tournament championship game. But the Hoosiers want to rewrite the ending.

