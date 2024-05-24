Indiana ties program record with 14 hits in a Big Ten Tournament game and advances to semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Carter Mathison had three hits and two RBIs, all nine players in the Indiana lineup recorded a hit and the third-seeded Hoosiers advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals with a 14-7 victory over No. 7 seed Ohio State. Indiana (32-22-1) won its first two games of the tournament for the first time since winning the event in 2014. The Hoosiers also tied a program record for the most runs scored in a Big Ten Tournament game. The Hoosiers have a day off before playing on Saturday. Ohio State (29-25) plays in an elimination game on Friday against Nebraska, which lost to the Buckeyes 15-2 in seven innings on Tuesday. Nick Mitchell raced to score from first on Brock Tibbitts’ double in the sixth to extend the lead to 8-5.

