Indiana takes advantage, defeats West Virginia 12-6 in Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Phillip Glasser scored twice and drove in two runs and Indiana took advantage of West Virginia miscues, defeating the Mountaineers 12-6 in the Lexington Regional. The Hoosiers led 3-1 after batting in the third, but West Virginia took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning and another in the fourth. Indiana went back ahead with a 3-run sixth in which Peter Serruto scored on an error by the pitcher, Glasser came home on a sacrifice fly and Bobby Whalen scored on a wild pitch. In total, the three runs scored on two hits, an error and a wild pitch.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.