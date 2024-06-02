Indiana State uses big third inning to demolish Illiniois on way to Lexington Regional final

LEXINGTON, K.Y. (AP) — A seven-run, six-hit third inning which saw 12 Indiana State players bat easily carried the Sycamores to a 13-2 romp over Illinois on Sunday in the Lexington Regional of the NCAA Tournament. The biggest damage in the inning came from at bats by Parker Stinson and Adam Pottinger who each drove in a pair of runs. Stinson doubled to right field to score Josue Urdanetta and Riley Iffrig while Pottinger singled to right, scoring Dominic Listi and Mike Sears.

