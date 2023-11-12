Indiana State leaves Western Illinois in MVFC basement with 27-6 win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Justin Dinka ran for 147 yards and reached the end zone twice on the ground and Indiana State won its first game of the season, beating Western Illinois 27-6. After a scoreless first period, Western Illinois’ Matt Morrissey threw a 79-yard scoring pass to Donald McKinney for the game’s first score The failed point-after attempt made it 6-0 with 13:42 left in the second. Roughly 6 1/2-minutes later, the Sycamores took the lead for the remainder when Dinka ran it in from 41 yards out. His 2-yard scoring run with 5:51 remaining in the game ended the scoring.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.