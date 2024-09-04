Indiana seeks 2-0 start as Western Illinois tries to snap Division I’s longest losing streak at 25

Last week, Curt Cignetti became the first coach since 2017 to win his Indiana Hoosiers coaching debut. He’s looking to make it two straight Friday night when struggling Western Illinois visits Bloomington, Indiana. The Leathernecks have lost 25 consecutive games — the longest losing streak in Division I football. Their last win came in October 2021 and last week, they allowed 312 yards rushing and three TDs against Northern Illinois. And Western Illinois must make major improvements this week to have any chance against an Indiana squad that rushed for 234 yards and three scores in Week 1.

