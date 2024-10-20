Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke out indefinitely with right thumb injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke will be out indefinitely with an injured right thumb. Rourke was injured during the first half of Saturday’s 56-7 rout over Nebraska. No. 13 Indiana will host Washington next weekend as it tries to remain atop the Big Ten standings and attempts to match the best start in school history by improving to 8-0. They’ll have to do it with third-year quarterback Tayven Jackson behind center. Jackson played the second half Saturday and was 7 of 8 with 91 yards and two TDs after Indiana had taken a 28-7 halftime lead.

