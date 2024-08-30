Indiana Pacers sign guard T.J. McConnell to a 4-year, $45 million extension

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to terms with guard T.J. McConnell on a four-year extension worth $45 million. Agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman confirmed the deal in an email to The Associated Press. McConnell is now under contract with the Pacers through the 2028-29 NBA season. The 32-year-old is coming off career highs in scoring in the regular season and in the playoffs on Indiana’s run to the Eastern Conference final. The Western Pennsylvania native has played nine years in the league with the Philadelphia 76ers and Pacers since making his debut in October 2015.

