Indiana Pacers assistant Jim Boylen thankful for USA Basketball coach of year award

MIAMI (AP) — Jim Boylen wasn’t at the World Cup this summer in the Philippines. He just made sure that USA Basketball got there. And his efforts weren’t unnoticed. Boylen, an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers, has been selected as USA Basketball’s coach of the year for his work leading the men’s World Cup qualifying teams. Those were groups of primarily G League players who were selected to play in two-game windows. The Americans went 9-3 in those six qualifying windows, with Boylen coaching essentially six different teams between November 2021 and last February.

