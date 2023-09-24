Indiana outlasts Akron 29-27 in four overtimes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson turned a trick play on a mandatory two-point conversion in the fourth overtime into a scoring pass to DeQuece Carter, and Akron’s conversion pass on the ensuing possession fell incomplete as the Hoosiers held on for a 29-27 victory. Cam Camper caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Christian Turner ran 13 times for 67 yards and a TD as the Hoosiers (2-2) recovered from blowing a 17-10 lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Akron (1-3) missed a 32-yard field goal that would have won the game on the final play of regulation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.