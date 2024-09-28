Indiana improves to 5-0 for 1st time since 1967 with 42-28 victory over Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns, and the Indiana Hoosiers nearly shut out the Maryland Terrapins for the final 22 minutes to pull away for a 42-28 victory. Indiana is 5-0 for the first time since 1967 and just the third time in school history. The Hoosiers also have topped the 30-point mark in all five games, their longest streak since 2000. Maryland suffered its first loss to the Hoosiers since 2020 despite getting three TD passes from Billy Edwards Jr. and a season-best 75-yard TD run from Roman Hemby.

