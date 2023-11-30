Indiana Hoosiers finalizing deal to hire Curt Cignetti as new football coach, sources say

The Indiana Hoosiers are finalizing a deal to hire Curt Cignetti as their new football coach, two people with direct knowledge of the decision have told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because contract details and approval were still to be completed. The 62-year-old Cignetti has spent the past five seasons at James Madison, where he presided over the Dukes’ transition from FCS to FBS. He’s gone 52-9, won three conference titles and led No. 24 James Madison to a Sun Belt East Division title this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.