Indiana Hoosiers agree to deal with Curt Cignetti as new football coach

The Indiana Hoosiers have hired Curt Cignetti as their new football coach. James Madison also announced Cignetti had resigned. The 62-year-old Cignetti spent the last five seasons with the Dukes, who he led to one of the most successful transition from FCS to FBS in NCAA history. He’s 52-9 there with three conference titles and led No. 24 James Madison to a Sun Belt East Division title this season. Cignetti replaces Tom Allen, who was fired Sunday after seven full seasons with the Hoosiers. Cignetti says “I am excited to lead this program forward and change the culture, mindset, and expectation level of Hoosier football.”

