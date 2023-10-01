Indiana fires offensive coordinator following 27-point loss to unbeaten Maryland

Indiana Hoosiers coach Tom Allen has fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell. Rod Carey takes over play-calling duties. The announcement came less than 24 hours after another dismal performance in Saturday’s 44-17 loss at unbeaten Maryland. Indiana was shut out in the first half against Louisville in Week 3 and blew a chance to force overtime when a fourth-down call near the goal line was stopped in the backfield. The Hoosiers needed four overtimes to beat Akron the next week and on Saturday managed just 206 yards and one field goal before scoring touchdowns on their final two drives.

