Indiana Fever hire Amber Cox as chief operating officer and general manager

The Indiana Fever have hired Amber Cox as the team’s chief operating officer and general manager. Cox will succeed current GM Lin Dunn, who will move into a new position as senior advisor to Fever basketball. Cox has spent time at various WNBA franchises, including the Phoenix Mercury, Connecticut Sun and most recently the Dallas Wings. She was the Wings COO and led day-to-day operations and oversaw ticket sales, partnerships and marketing, among other things. Cox says “I look forward to contributing to a world-class experience for our fans, as well as our players, both on and off the court.”

