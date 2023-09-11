Indiana ends quarterback competition by naming Tayven Jackson the starter
Indiana’s quarterback competition is over. Coach Tom Allen announced Monday that Tayven Jackson has won the starting job heading into Saturday’s game against undefeated Louisville. Jackson beat Indiana State 41-7 in his first career start last weekend. Brendan Sorsby started Indiana’s opener, a 23-3 loss to then No. 3 Ohio State. Jackson appeared to energize an offense that was largely stagnant. He still has not thrown a touchdown pass but was more proficient last weekend going 18 of 21 with 236 yards and ran for a touchdown. Sosby was 9 of 16 with 108 yards.
