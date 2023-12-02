Indiana cruises past Maryland 65-53 on Friday night in a Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kel’el Ware had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Mackenzie Mgbako added 13 points and Indiana cruised past Maryland 65-53 in a Big Ten Conference opener for both teams. The contest marked the earliest the Hoosiers have opened Big Ten play since defeating Northwestern 68-66 on Dec. 1, 2018. Malik Reneau made a 3-pointer with 13:51 remaining in the first half to give Indiana its first double-digit lead. Ware’s three-point play with 3:20 remaining before the break put the Hoosiers ahead by double-figures for good. Indiana scored 10 straight points in the second half, with three straight baskets by Trey Galloway, to extend the lead to 52-31. Indiana led by as many as 23 points in the second half. Maryland got within 61-49 but Ware ended Indiana’s scoring drought.

