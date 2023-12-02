Indiana cruises past Maryland 65-53 on Friday night in a Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

By The Associated Press
Maryland guard Jahari Long (2) goes to the basket against Indiana center Kel'el Ware (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kel’el Ware had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Mackenzie Mgbako added 13 points and Indiana cruised past Maryland 65-53 in a Big Ten Conference opener for both teams. The contest marked the earliest the Hoosiers have opened Big Ten play since defeating Northwestern 68-66 on Dec. 1, 2018. Malik Reneau made a 3-pointer with 13:51 remaining in the first half to give Indiana its first double-digit lead. Ware’s three-point play with 3:20 remaining before the break put the Hoosiers ahead by double-figures for good. Indiana scored 10 straight points in the second half, with three straight baskets by Trey Galloway, to extend the lead to 52-31. Indiana led by as many as 23 points in the second half. Maryland got within 61-49 but Ware ended Indiana’s scoring drought.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.