Indiana closes on a 13-2 run to beat Louisville 74-66 for 3rd place at the Empire Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 14 points, Malik Reneau scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Indiana closed on a 13-2 run to beat Louisville 74-66 in the third-place game of the Empire Classic. Indiana trailed 64-61 with 4:23 remaining after JJ Traynor’s dunk but Louisville did not score again until Skyy Clark’s wide open layup with 4.1 seconds left. Johnson made a fast-break layup, following a steal by Reneau, to put Indiana ahead 65-64. Reneau added a basket in the paint and two free throws to make it 69-64. Indiana scored 13 straight points in the final four minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.