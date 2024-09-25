Indiana chases another milestone moment when Maryland visits in Big Ten home opener

Curt Cignetti is the first coach to start his Indiana career with four straight wins. Now he and the Hoosiers are chasing another milestone — the third 5-0 start in school history. Things are about to get significantly tougher, though. After winning at UCLA, beating two Group of Five schools and an FCS foe, the Hoosiers host Maryland on Saturday — the first of eight straight Big Ten games to close the season. The Terrapins are attempting to even their conference record after a deflating home loss against Michigan State in Week 2.

