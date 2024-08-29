Indiana begins new football era with coach Curt Cignetti making debut against Florida International

Indiana begins a new football era Saturday when coach Curt Cignetti makes his debut against Florida International. The Hoosiers are looking for a fresh start after cementing their third consecutive losing season with a three-game skid to end 2023. Cignetti is just one of many new faces for a program that added 31 transfers, nearly half from Cignetti’s previous stop at James Madison. The Golden Panthers also hope to turn things around this year after closing last season on a four-game losing streak. But they are 0-3 all-time against Indiana.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.