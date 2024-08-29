Indiana begins new football era with coach Curt Cignetti making debut against Florida International

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Then-Ohio University quarterback Kurtis Rourke (7) looks to pass the ball against Northern Illinois during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Dekalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kamil Krzaczynski]

Indiana begins a new football era Saturday when coach Curt Cignetti makes his debut against Florida International. The Hoosiers are looking for a fresh start after cementing their third consecutive losing season with a three-game skid to end 2023. Cignetti is just one of many new faces for a program that added 31 transfers, nearly half from Cignetti’s previous stop at James Madison. The Golden Panthers also hope to turn things around this year after closing last season on a four-game losing streak. But they are 0-3 all-time against Indiana.

