Indiana at Notre Dame in CFP will be teams’ 1st meeting since ’91, winner gets Georgia in Sugar Bowl

The College Football Playoff bracket sends No. 10 seed Indiana to No. 7 Notre Dame for a first-round game on Dec. 20 with the winner facing No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. The Indiana and Notre Dame campuses are separated by 200 miles but their football teams haven’t met since 1991. Georgia has played Notre Dame three times and all were high-stakes games. The Bulldogs have never played Indiana.

