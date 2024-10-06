Indian women notch cautious 6-wicket win over archrival Pakistan at T20 World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — India notched a cautious six-wicket win over its sub-continent archrival Pakistan for its first points at the Women’s T20 World Cup. Pakistan was stifled by fast bowler Arundhati Reddy (3-19) and off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (2-12) to score a modest 105-8 on a slow wicket at the Dubai International Stadium with seasoned Nida Dar top-scoring with 28 off 34 balls. India, which lost its first group A game against New Zealand by 58 runs, reached 108-4 in 18.5 overs as captain Harmanpreet Kaur made a calm 29 off 24 balls before retiring hurt late in the chase.

