Indian Wells entries include injured Nadal, Djokovic

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Two of the biggest names on the men’s entry list for the BNP Paribas Open are unlikely to play in the Southern California desert tournament. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are injured. They got hurt during tournament play in Australia last month. Djokovic’s COVID-19 vaccination status also remains an issue for the tournament that runs from March 6 to 19 at Indian Wells. Djokovic won his 22nd career major at the Australian Open despite a left hamstring injury. Nadal hurt his hip in a second-round loss. Defending Indian Wells men’s champion Taylor Fritz and women’s champion Iga Swiatek are both returning.

