Indian Wells champ Alcaraz begins Miami Open with 6-2, 6-1 win over over Carballés Baena

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Indian Wells champion and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz began his Miami Open campaign with an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 victory over fellow Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena. The 20-year-old Alcaraz dominated Saturday’s match from start to finish with his impressive speed and agility. Jannik Sinner advanced to the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over fellow Italian Andrea Vavassori. In women’s play, top-ranked Iga Świątek, coming off an Indian Wells title last week, defeated Camila Giorgi 6-1, 6-1 in just over an hour. Naomi Osaka continued her comeback journey by defeating 17th-ranked Elina Svitolina 6-2, 7-6 (5).

