India wins toss, elects to bat against South Africa in T20 World Cup final

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa on Saturday in the Twenty20 World Cup final between the two unbeaten teams of the tournament. Both teams went unchanged and banked on their tried and tested lineups. South Africa is eyeing its maiden ICC title while India, which won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, hasn’t won a major trophy for a decade. Both teams had emphatic victories in the semifinals as India knocked out defending champion England with a 68-run win in Guyana and South Africa blew away Afghanistan for 56 runs in Trinidad.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.