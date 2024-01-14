India wins toss and opts to bowl against Afghanistan in second T20

INDORE, India (AP) — Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India opted to field first in the second T20 against Afghanistan on Sunday. India leads the three-match series 1-0, after winning the first encounter in Mohali by six wickets. Bengaluru will host the third T20 on Wednesday. The pitch at the Holkar Stadium, along with the ground’s short boundaries, tends to be a batting paradise. Dew could be a factor in the second innings.

