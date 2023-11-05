India wins toss and opts to bat against South Africa in table-topping Cricket World Cup match

KOLKATA, India (AP) — India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected bat first against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup. Both India and South Africa have already qualified for the semifinals – the top two sides in the points’ table. India is the only undefeated side in the tournament with seven consecutive wins, and sits atop the table with 14 points. South Africa are in second pace with 12 points from seven games. The Proteas made one change to its team with wrist spinn.er Tabraiz Shamsi playing for pacer Gerald Coetzee. India is unchanged.

