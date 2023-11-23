India wins toss and fields in first T20 match against Australia just 4 days after World Cup final

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — India has won the toss and elected to field in the first Twenty20 international of the five-match series against Australia as the countries meet again just four days after the Cricket World Cup final. India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav. He was part of the team that lost the title match by six wickets in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Matthew Wade is captaining Australia after several members of the World Cup-winning squad flew back home including captain Pat Cummins and opener David Warner. Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna are the three players who were part of India’s Cricket World Cup squad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.