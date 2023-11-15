India wins the toss, bats first in the Cricket World Cup semifinal against New Zealand

MUMBAI, India (AP) — India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to bat first against New Zealand in the first of the Cricket World Cup semifinals. The teams are known adversaries at this stage of the World Cup. It is a repeat first semifinal from 2019, when New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in a rain-affected game spanning two days at Manchester. Like four years ago, India finished the league stage atop the standings. It won all nine games to finish with a perfect score of 18. New Zealand, the runners-up in 2019, finished fourth after the first stage with five wins from nine games.

