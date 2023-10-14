India wins the toss and will bowl first against regional rival Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — India has won the toss and will bowl first in its widely anticipated Cricket World Cup match against regional rival Pakistan before an expected 100,000-plus crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium. India has made one change from its playing 11 from the last game. Fit-again Shubman Gill who missed both opening games because of an illness will open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma. Pakistan has fielded an unchanged side from its previous win over Sri Lanka. India and Pakistan have won both their opening matches. The hosts beat Australia in their opener and Afghanistan on Wednesday while Pakistan easily beat the Netherlands in its opener and then needed a World Cup-record run chase to overcome Sri Lanka.

