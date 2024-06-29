India wins the T20 World Cup after holding off South Africa by 7 runs in a gripping final

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — India pulled off a sensational seven-run win against South Africa in a gripping final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday. South Africa, playing its first ever final of an ICC tournament, needed a run-a-ball 30 to win on the back of Heinrich Klaasen’s belligerent 52 off 27 balls. But Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, who shared seven wickets in between them, roared back in the death overs to restrict South Africa at 169-8. Kohli’s first half-century at tournament, which he later revealed was his last T20 international game, anchored India to 176-7 after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat. India won its second T20 World Cup but its first world title in 13 years.

