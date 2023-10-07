India wins gold in Asian Games cricket after rain stops play in final with Afghanistan

India has picked up the gold medal in men’s cricket at the Asian Games after the final against Afghanistan was halted by rain. India was the higher seeded team going into the final and officials awarded the medal using that logic. It was Afghanistan’s first silver at these Games after winning four bronze. Afghanistan has not won a gold. The Games close their two-week run on Sunday with three gold medals to be awarded on the final day — two in karate and one in artistic swimming.

