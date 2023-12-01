India wins fourth Twenty20 cricket match by 20 runs to clinch series against Australia

RAIPUR, India (AP) — India has rebounded from losing the Cricket World Cup final at home to Australia by winning their Twenty20 series 12 days later. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel took 3-16 in four overs as India beat Australia by 20 runs in the fourth T20 on Friday to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Patel combined with wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi as the duo bowled eight overs between them and picked up four wickets for 33 runs. Australia was restricted to 154-7 in pursuit of India’s 174-9 after Australia captain Matthew Wade won the toss and chose to bowl first. Bengaluru will host the fifth T20 on Sunday.

