India vs. England Cricket World Cup warmup is a washout

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — India’s Cricket World Cup warmup game against defending champion England was a washout without a ball being bowled. Australia did get some batting in Saturday before its bowlers took six wickets against the Netherlands, in another warmup for the tournament which starts in India on Oct. 5, but heavy rain led to the game being abandoned. India won the toss in Guwahati and opted to bat but the weather intervened before the players came on to the field. India heads to Thiruvananthapuram to play its second warmup match against the Dutch on Tuesday, a day after England plays Bangladesh in Guwahati.

