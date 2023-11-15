India superstar Virat Kohli makes history at Cricket World Cup with record 50th ODI century

MUMBAI, India (AP) — India superstar Virat Kohli has hit his record 50th century in one-day internationals at the Cricket World Cup. It took him past the mark he shared with countryman Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli raised his arms aloft then sank to his knees and bowed to the fans as he reached three figures in the semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium. He was 100 not out after facing 106 balls in a virtually chanceless innings. The 35-year-old Kohli is nicknamed “The King” in India and arguably the world’s most famous cricketer. He was appearing his 279th match in ODIs after making his debut in the 50-over format in 2008.

