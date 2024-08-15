India says ‘no’ to hosting women’s T20 Cricket World Cup in October

ISLAMABAD (AP) — India has rejected an offer from the International Cricket Council to replace Bangladesh as host of the Twenty20 World Cup for women in October. The ICC is contemplating a change of venue following political turmoil in Bangladesh. More than 300 have been killed during unrest that started in July, with protests against a quota system for government jobs that later morphed into a movement against what was considered Prime Minister Hasina Wajid’s increasingly autocratic administration. The uprising eventually forced Hasina to flee to India, ending her 15-year rule. The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah says, “They have asked us if we would stage the World Cup. I have categorically said no.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.