India routs Pakistan by 7 wickets to extend winning streak over rival at Cricket World Cup

By CHETAN NARULA The Associated Press
India's captain Rohit Sharma leaves the ground after wining the toss during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aijaz Rahi]

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav triggered a stunning Pakistan collapse and shared four wickets in India’s dominant victory over its archrival at the Cricket World Cup. The seven-wicket win in front of a crowd of more than 100,000 fans at Narendra Modi Stadium was India’s eighth consecutive victory over Pakistan in World Cups in a streak that began in 1992. Bumrah took 2-19 in seven overs and Yadav picked 2-35 in 10 overs as Pakistan crashed from 155-2 (29.3 overs) to 191 all out in 42.5 overs. Then, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma blazed a 36-ball half-century as India raced to the victory line. Sharma scored 86 runs off 63 balls as India finished with 192-3 (30.3 overs).

