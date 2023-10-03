India & Pakistan on track for cricket gold-medal showdown at Asian Games. Could foreshadow Olympics

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — India and Pakistan moved closer to a potential Asian Games showdown for the gold medal in cricket after picking up victories in the quarterfinals. Any match between Pakistan and India draws a massive television audience and will be influential as the International Olympic Committee ponders cricket being added to the program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The IOC has given no clear timetable when a decision about cricket will be made. Cricket appeared in the Olympics for the only time at the 1900 Paris Games. India beat Nepal and Pakistan defeated Hong Kong. The cricket final is scheduled for Saturday.

