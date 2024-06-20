India opts to bat first against Afghanistan in T20 World Cup

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Rohit Sharma has called correctly at the coin toss and opted for India to bat first against Afghanistan in their Super Eight match in the Twenty20 World Cup in Barbados. India made one change after beating the United States, bringing in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and leaving out pacer Mohammed Siraj on Thursday. Afghanistan also made one change after losing to co-host the West Indies. Bowling allrounder Karim Jannat is left out and batter Hazratullah Zazai brought in. The pitch at Kensington Oval will be vastly different from what India encountered on Long Island. Batters should enjoy the conditions.

