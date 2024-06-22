India makes 196 and beats Bangladesh by 50 at Twenty20 World Cup. Afghanistan stun Australia

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Hardik Pandya has blasted Bangladesh with a 27-ball half-century and Kuldeep Yadav’s three wickets have finished off India’s win at the Twenty20 World Cup in Antigua. Pandya struck four fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 50 to lead India to 196-5. Yadav then took 3-19 in four overs to limit Bangladesh to 146-8. India moved to the top of Group 1 in the Super Eight with two wins from two matches. Bangladesh is winless. In the evening match, Afghanistan stunned Australia by 21 runs to keep its world cup semifinal hopes alive.

