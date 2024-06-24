India into Twenty20 World Cup semis after thumping Australia by 24 runs

GROS ISLET, St. Lucia (AP) — Captain Rohit Sharma has bludgeoned 92 off 41 balls against a scratchy Australia and led India into the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals with a thumping 24-run win in St. Lucia. Sharma smacked the tournament’s fastest half-century off 19 balls. He hit eight sixes and seven fours as India plundered a tall 205-5 after being put in to bat. Travis Head kept Australia in the hunt with a blistering 76 off 43 balls. But his teammates choked against spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the middle overs to be restricted at 181-7. India will play England in a semifinal on Thursday.

