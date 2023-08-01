India inflicts 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — West Indies lost its first three wickets with only 17 on the scoreboard and never recovered as India won the final one-day international by the huge margin of 200 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1. India was put in to bat and reached 351-5 with captain Hardik Pandya smashing 18 in the last over for a 52-ball 70 not out. West Indies was all out in reply for 151 in 35.3 overs. Shardul Thakur took 4-37 while Mukesh Kumar’s 3-30 included West Indies openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers. The hosts were chasing their first ODI series win against India since 2006 but faced a tough challenge after openers Ishan Kishan (77) and Shubman Gill (85) gave India a great start.

