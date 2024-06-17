India fires coach after end of 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign

NEW DELHI (AP) — India coach Igor Stimac has been fired four days after the team’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup ended. Losing to Qatar 2-1 on Thursday dropped India to third in its four-team group in the second round of Asia qualification. Only the top two teams progress. The end of Stimac’s five-year tenure was announced by the All India Football Federation on Monday. Stimac was handed a contract extension in October to June 2026. But results this year have been dismal. India didn’t win a group match at the Asian Cup. In March, it suffered a shock home loss to Afghanistan in qualifying. A replacement is expected to be named before India’s next match in September.

