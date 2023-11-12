India finishes group stage with 9th straight win at Cricket World Cup

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Shreyas Iyer and Lokesh Rahul scored attacking hundreds to help India make it nine wins in nine games with a 160-run victory over the Netherlands in the final group-stage match at the Cricket World Cup. Iyer hit his first World Cup century with 128 not out off 94 balls. Rahul smashed the fastest Indian hundred at a World Cup as the pair put on 208 runs off 21 overs for the fourth wicket. Rahul’s 62-ball ton beat Rohit Sharma’s 63-ball record against Afghanistan in Delhi earlier in this tournament. The Dutch were dismissed for 250 in 47.5 overs

