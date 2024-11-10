India declines to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy, ICC says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The International Cricket Council has informed Pakistan that India declined to play any Champions Trophy games in Pakistan next year, a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson confirmed. The PCB has forwarded the ICC’s e-mail to the government of Pakistan for further advice. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said last Friday that he was not prepared to accept any hybrid hosting model and “no discussion” of any such proposal has taken place. Pakistan hosted last year’s Asia Cup but all of India’s games were played in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model for the tournament. A few months later Pakistan traveled to India for the 50-over World Cup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.