India cruises to 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — India has cruised to a comfortable ten-wicket win in the Asia Cup final, handing Sri Lanka a heavy defeat at R. Premadasa Stadium. Having bowled out Sri Lanka for 50 runs, Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill knocked off the target in just 6.1 overs to secure the victory. Kishan finished off the run chase with a single off part-time spinner Charith Asalanka as the rain-affected tournament’s final ended inside just two hours. Sri Lanka had opted to bowl first on a wicket that was expected to assist spin bowling, but it was the Indian quicks who ran through the Sri Lankan batting in front of a full house of 35,000 fans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.