India cricket star Virat Kohli pulls out of first two tests of series against England

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — India cricket star Virat Kohli has pulled out of the squad for the first two tests of the series against England for personal reasons. The Board of Control for Cricket in India says Kohli spoke to India captain Rohit Sharma as well as the team’s management and selectors before making his decision. The BCCI says he “has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.” Kohli is the world’s most famous cricketer. The first of five test matches between India and England starts in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.